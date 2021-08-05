Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. 300,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,252. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

