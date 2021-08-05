Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

