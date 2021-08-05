Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 365,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.