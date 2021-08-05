Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

