Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post $222.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.63 million and the highest is $224.17 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $734.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,504. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

