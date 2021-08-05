Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

