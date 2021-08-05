Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AVAL opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.03.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.
