Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

