Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.10 ($1.16). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 79,655 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £143.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.05.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.