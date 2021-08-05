Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $117.79. 535,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,231. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

