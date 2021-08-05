Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.77. 2,751,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

