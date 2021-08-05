Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Jabil by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,038. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 479,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,763. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.