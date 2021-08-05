GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.63

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

