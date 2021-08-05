Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Greencore Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

