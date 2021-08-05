Green Plains Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

