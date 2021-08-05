Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,808 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

