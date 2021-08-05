Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,352 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 343,520 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

