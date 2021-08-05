Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

