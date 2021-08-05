Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $545,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $577.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.