Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $648.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $651.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

