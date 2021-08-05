GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoPro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.