Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $445.07 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $445.07 million and $176.38 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00935997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00095837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043900 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

