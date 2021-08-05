Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACEL stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

