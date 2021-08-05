Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NXGN stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

