Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $680.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.