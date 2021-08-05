Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $6,461,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

