Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Astronics by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Astronics by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $493.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.08. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.