Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 212,967 PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.11% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

