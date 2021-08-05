GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $108.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.