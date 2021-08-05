Gnosis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.22 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $197.35 or 0.00507797 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $296.93 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.