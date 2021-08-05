Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $46,875,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.