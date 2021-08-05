Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 6,383 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

