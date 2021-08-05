Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 5,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

