Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

NYSE GLT opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $679.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

