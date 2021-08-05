Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Investment makes up approximately 2.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,852. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.