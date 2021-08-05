Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN remained flat at $$14.48 during trading hours on Friday. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,852. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.