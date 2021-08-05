Gibson Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,182. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.73.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

