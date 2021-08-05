Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Getty Realty worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Getty Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 113,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

