Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,685,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.