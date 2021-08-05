Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

