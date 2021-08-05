Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,331 Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

