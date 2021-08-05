Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

BMA stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $863.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

