Geode Capital Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 111 were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 93,202.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $6.03 on Thursday. 111, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, began coverage on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

111 Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

