Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,876 Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 152.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cleveland BioLabs worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.