GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $131.51. 12,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,668. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $134.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.