GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,557,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.34. 38,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

