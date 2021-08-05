GenWealth Group Inc. Has $35.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,884. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.