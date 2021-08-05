Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genetron alerts:

GTH opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. Genetron has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.