General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $208.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics ended the second quarter of 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, its revenues failed to meet the same. The company witnessed strong order growth during the second quarter. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, within its Aerospace segment, pandemic-led air travel restrictions continue to impact aircraft deliveries and demand. Since the pandemic is still continuing, more delivery shortcomings might occur in the coming days, which may hurt its revenues. The stock might not be able to duly increase its production rate, as predicted, with the pandemic still looming large.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

GD traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $199.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

