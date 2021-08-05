Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,437 shares of company stock worth $3,689,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

