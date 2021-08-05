Gameswap Price Tops $0.69 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $366,422.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,572 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

